The Mount Vernon City Council voted 4-1 to award a certificate of appropriateness to the request for four vinyl windows to be installed at a home in the Ash Park Historical District. Council member Debra Herrmann provided the dissenting opinion.

“I do believe the process established by Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission is important, and their use was appropriate,” Herrmann said. “The commission tried to do what they are chartered to do, but it was a lack of communication that hindered them in this instance. I don’t think their process failed; I feel it was a communication failure.”

