Waters Edge Aquatic Design presented their findings from the recently completed aquatic feasibility study for the City of Mount Vernon.

Over the past year, Waters Edge has conducted two in person discussions on the potential new aquatic center, as well as collecting information from the community in two month long surveys.

Pool feasibility study
Laura Ozburn with Waters Edge Aquatic Design presents the findings from the feasibility study to the Mount Vernon City Council.

