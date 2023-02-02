Without counting a postponed Saturday afternoon game, the Mustang girls basketball team found themselves batting a thousand last week, easily taking the win in Friday’s game and going 1-0 in a five-day period.
The squad hosted the Independence Mustangs Friday, Jan. 27, winning by an overwhelming 40-point margin, 63-23.
The last time the teams met was Dec. 20, and Mount Vernon won 49-24.
The Mount Vernon chapter of the Mustangs is still in second place in the WaMaC-East conference behind Solon.
Three Mount Vernon players scored in the double digits — Chloe Meester and Peyton Simpson each amassed 14 points. Simpson was four-for-four behind the arc.
Eryn Jackson chipped in with 11 points off the bench. Kameron Brand had five rebounds and five assists.
Courtney and Taylor Franck disrupted Independence on defense, combining for 10 thefts and many deflections.
“Meester continues to be more aggressive in the post while running the floor well,” head coach Nate Sanderson commented after the game.
The team held Independence to just 23 percent from the field, while causing 29 turnovers.
The Mustangs were scheduled to take on North Linn the following evening, an event that was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Monday, Feb. 6 in Mount Vernon at 7:15 p.m.
The Mustangs can next be caught in action Friday, Feb. 3, when they take on the 15-2 Solon Spartans at Solon.