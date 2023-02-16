The victories keep piling up for the Mount Vernon varsity girls basketball program as they entered the postseason with an eye on extending their time together.
The crew made it three wins in a row to wrap their regular season and advance further into postseason play.
Monday, Feb. 6The streak began with the Mustangs hosting the undefeated North Linn. The visiting Lynx team came to town with a 19-0 record.
The home team handed them their first loss in the form of a 50-46 tightly-contested matchup.
The Mustangs led 16-10 after the opening period, and 25-20 at the half.
The Lynx were never far behind, but the previously-undefeated team would come up short to get their first taste of losing for the 2023 campaign.
Eryn Jackson led all scorers with 12 points in the victory, with Peyton Simpson chipping in another 10. Freshman Courtney Franck added nine points to the total, along with nabbing five rebounds.
Kameron Brand led in the rebound category, collecting 11, along with six assists and a block.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
The team hosted West Delaware the following evening, getting the best of the visiting Hawks 51-33.
The final game of the regular season saw the Mustangs collect their second-straight win, having already clinched second place in the WaMaC-East.
The Hawks got the home team’s attention by jumping out to a 13-3 lead one before the Mustangs responded with a 21-0 assault on West Delaware to take a 24-13 lead into halftime.
Peyton Robinson led the assault, scoring nine of her game-leading 14 points during the run. In the same span of time, sophomore Chloe Meester redirected nine shots to lead the team’s defense, as well as coming up with seven rebounds.
Kameron Brand provided 11 points in the effort.
Saturday, Feb. 11 The 11th-ranked Mustangs pulled ahead 14-4 in their 3A regional quarterfinal game with the visiting Tipton Tigers after one quarter played, and the team never let up the pressure to triumph 51-24.
Chloe Meester led both teams in scoring with 19, adding eight rebounds and three blocks to the proceedings.
Brynley Rasmussen came up with seven points and four rebounds in the postseason win.
Lilly See contributed a balanced effort with five points, nine boards, and five assists.
The win would improve the Mustangs to 15-7 overall as they would face Davenport Assumption on Wednesday.
MV GBB Agate Monday, Feb. 6 Mount Vernon vs. North Linn NL 10 10 10 16 46 MV 16 9 12 13 50 Mount Vernon Points | Eryn Jackson, SO PTS 12 FG 4/7 3PT 4/7 Points | Peyton Simpson, JR PTS 10 FG 4/9 3PT 2/7 Points | Courtney Franck, FR PTS 9 FG 2/4 FT 5/8 Rebounds | Kameron Brand, SR RBD 11 BLK 1 Rebounds | Lilly See, SR RBD 8 OFF 2 STL 1 Rebounds | Courtney Franck, FR RBD 5 BLK 1 STL 2 Assists | Kameron Brand, SR AST 6 TO 4 A/TO 1.5 Assists | Lilly See, SR AST 3 TO 4 A/TO 0.8 Assists | Chloe Meester, SO AST 3 TO 2 A/TO 1.5 North Linn Points | Ellie Flanagan, SR PTS 11 FG 3/11 3PT 3/9 FT 2/2 Points | Macy Boge, JR PTS 10 FG 4/17 3PT 2/10 Points | Kamryn Kurt, JR PTS 10 FG 3/12 3PT 2/7 FT 2/4 Rebounds | Ellie Flanagan, SR RBD 5 BLK 1 STL 3 Rebounds | Emilee Beuter, SO RBD 5 OFF 4 STL 2 Rebounds | Kamryn Kurt, JR RBD 4 OFF 1 STL 6 Assists | Kamryn Kurt, JR AST 6 TO 1 A/TO 6.0 Assists | Molly Boge, SO AST 2 TO 3 A/TO 0.7 Assists | Ellie Flanagan, SR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 Tuesday, Feb. 7 Mount Vernon vs. West Delaware WD 13 0 10 10 33 MV 3 21 14 13 51 Saturday, Feb. 11 Mount Vernon vs. Tipton TIP 4 7 3 10 24 MV 14 8 20 9 51