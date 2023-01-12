The Mount Vernon girls basketball team has rocketed to 7-4 after three straight wins, including their first two games back from break.

The Mustangs defeated Monticello at home 58-50 before besting Williamsburg 53-36.

MV GBB 1 Eryn Jackson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Eryn Jackson (No. 23) reaches for the basketball in play at home last week.
MV GBB 3 Peyton Simpson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Peyton Simpson (No. 25) looks for an open teammate in play last week.
MV GBB 2 Lilly See
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Lilly See (No. 11) goes up for a shot in play last week.
MV GBB 4 Chloe Meester
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 20) attempts to pull down a rebound in play last week.
MV GBB 5 Peyton Simpson 2
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Peyton Simpson (No. 25) goes up for a layup in play last week.
MVGBB 6 Courtney Franck
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Courtney Franck (No. 10) goes up for a shot against tight defense in play at home last week.

Recommended for you