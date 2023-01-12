The Mount Vernon girls basketball team has rocketed to 7-4 after three straight wins, including their first two games back from break.
The Mustangs defeated Monticello at home 58-50 before besting Williamsburg 53-36.
“Overall, a nice week of basketball for us,” remarked head coach Nate Sanderson.
“We have put an emphasis on taking better care of the basketball in the second half of the season, and it was encouraging to see our turnovers down against Monticello (14) and Williamsburg (12). That’s going to be a huge key for us,” he said.
Tuesday, Jan. 3The Mustangs, now ranked 11th, beat 14th-ranked Monticello at home on Tuesday by a score of 58-50.
“We feel really good about where we are at right now, especially following the coming back from a 12-point second quarter deficit against Monticello on Tuesday,” said Sanderson.
“We’ve been in so many close games against quality opponents this season, it was great to finally get one of those to go our way.”
Peyton Simpson poured 18 points on the Panthers, while Lilly See added 16 of her own.
Friday, Jan. 6 Mount Vernon made it three straight with a road win against Williamsburg, 53-36.
The team opened the game with a 10-0 run featuring seven points from See and a three-pointer by Simpson.
The Raiders responded with a quick two points before Chloe Meester scored back-to-back buckets.
The Mustangs never relinquished their lead, and built it up as high as 51-29 at one point later in the final period.
See led all scorers with 15 points, while Simpson, Meester, and Brynley Rasmussen each scored nine points.