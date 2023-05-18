MVL Girls Soccer agate Tuesday, May 9 Mount Vernon vs. Clear Creek-Amana MV 1 2 3 CC-A 1 0 1 Goals | Clare Nydegger, SO GLS 1 SOG 3 SH% 33.3% Assists | Clare Nydegger, SO AST 2 GLS 1 SOG 3 Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 10 GA 1 SV% 90.9% Thursday, May 11 Mount Vernon vs. Anamosa MV 3 4 7 ANA 0 1 1 Goals | Clare Nydegger, SO GLS 2 SOG 8 SH% 25.0% Assists | Clare Nydegger, SO AST 3 GLS 2 SOG 8 Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 7 GA 1 SV% 87.5% Saturday, May 13 Mount Vernon vs. Regina Catholic MV 0 1 1 RC 3 1 4 Regina Catholic Goals | Grace Gaarde, SR GLS 3 SOG 5 SH% 37.5% Assists | Grace Gaarde, SR AST 1 GLS 3 SOG 5 Saves | Courtney Kessler, SR SV 13 GA 1 SV% 92.9% WaMaC-East Standings Marion 8-2 W1 10-2 Mount Vernon 6-3 L1 9-7 Solon 6-4 W1 9-5 West Delaware 1-9 L5 1-13

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team picked up two wins and a losss on the week.

MVL Girls soccer 1 Clare Nydegger
Mount Vernon’s Clare Nydegger advances the ball down the field in play earlier this season.

