MV girls pick up two wins on week

May 18, 2023

MVL Girls Soccer agate
Tuesday, May 9
Mount Vernon vs. Clear Creek-Amana
MV 1 2 3
CC-A 1 0 1
Goals | Clare Nydegger, SO GLS 1 SOG 3 SH% 33.3%
Assists | Clare Nydegger, SO AST 2 GLS 1 SOG 3
Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 10 GA 1 SV% 90.9%

Thursday, May 11
Mount Vernon vs. Anamosa
MV 3 4 7
ANA 0 1 1
Goals | Clare Nydegger, SO GLS 2 SOG 8 SH% 25.0%
Assists | Clare Nydegger, SO AST 3 GLS 2 SOG 8
Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 7 GA 1 SV% 87.5%

Saturday, May 13
Mount Vernon vs. Regina Catholic
MV 0 1 1
RC 3 1 4
Regina Catholic
Goals | Grace Gaarde, SR GLS 3 SOG 5 SH% 37.5%
Assists | Grace Gaarde, SR AST 1 GLS 3 SOG 5
Saves | Courtney Kessler, SR SV 13 GA 1 SV% 92.9%

WaMaC-East Standings
Marion 8-2 W1 10-2
Mount Vernon 6-3 L1 9-7
Solon 6-4 W1 9-5
West Delaware 1-9 L5 1-13

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team picked up two wins and a losss on the week.

Last week began promisingly enough, with the Mustangs taking a 3-1 win over their hosts, the CCA Clippers and a 7-1 win over Anamosa, but Regina Catholic took a 4-1 win over the Mustangs.

Mount Vernon's Clare Nydegger advances the ball down the field in play earlier this season.

Tuesday, May 9
Clare Nydegger, Taylor Franck, and Isabelle Logue combined for three goals (one apiece) in a successful bid to unseat the home team of Clear Creek-Amana.

Mustang goalie Cana Safo nabbed 10 saves in the win.

Thursday, May 11
Clare Nydegger was again a big factor in Thursday's win at Anamosa, with the visiting Mustangs prevailing 7-1 with two goals coming from Nydegger, along with three assists.

Taylor Franck supplied another pair of goals, with one more coming from each Courtney Franck, Emara Perrault, and Kennedy Moore.

Goalie Cana Safo managed another seven saves.

Saturday, May 13
Regina Catholic outfoxed the visiting Mustangs Saturday, defeating their guests 4-1.

The team's Grace Gaarde was responsible for much of the damage, scoring three goals for the home team.

Natalie Gahan supplied the crew's fourth goal.