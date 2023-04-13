The Mount Vernon girls varsity track squad took part in a pair of events last Thursday and Saturday.
Thursday they were at the Jane Astor Co-Ed Relays at Clear Creek-Amana.
The team had five first-place finishes in the relays, three of which involved freshman Cali Whitaker.
Paige Schurbon was the champion in the high jump, clearing 5’4” to run away with first place.
Claire Jensen won the day in the 3000 meters with a time of 11:39.94.
Whitaker nabbed first place in the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 12.87, and was first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.75.
The freshman was also the anchor of the 4x100 meter relay team that took first with a time of 52.16. Josie Niehaus, Kara Swantz, and Addison Gookin each had the baton before Whitaker.
The Wilkinson Invitational two days later in Cedar Rapids featured starker competition, though Libby Dix was a first-place finish in the discus throw. The team placed fourth overall.
The team also had second place finishes from Kiersten Swart in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.94, Kara Swantz in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.26, the 4x800 meter relay squad of Abbie Moss, Kiersten Swart, Kameron Brand and Laura Swart with a time of 10:11.35 and the distance medley relay squad of Aleece Lee, Lillian Wischmeyer, Kameron Brand and Sam Schoff with a time of 4:46.49.
Third place finishes went to LLaura Swart in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:23.02 and the 800 Sprint medley relay of Josie Niehaus, Kara Swantz, Kate Dougherty and Emma Meester with a time of 1:56.03.
MV girls track agate Thursday, April 6 High Jump - 1 Paige Schurbon 5’4”; Long Jump - 3 Elsa Appleton 16’0.25”, 5 Lilly See 15’5.5”; Shot Put - 4 Libby Dix 34’3”, 5 Kyla Vaughn 33’11”, 41 Cait O’Connor 19’5”; Discus - 2 Libby Dix 123’1”, 15 Kyla Vaughn 77’5”; 800 Meter Sprint Medley Relay - 3 Josie Niehaus, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty, Kara Swantz 1:56.46; 3000 Meters - 1 Claire Jensen 11:39.94, 6 Sierra Snyder 12:40.81; 4x800 Meter Relay - 3 Emrie Johnson, Abbie Moss, Sam Schoff, Kameron Brand 10:30.90, 11 Hailey Bock, Olivia Haverback, Cora Smith, Cait O’Connor 12:17.27; 400 Meter Shuttle Hurdles - 2 Chloe Meester, Lilly See, Isabel Hawker, Elsa Appleton 1:12.76; 100 Meter Dash - 1 Cali Whitaker 12.87, 11 Paige Schurbon 14.33; 1600 Distance Medley Relay - 2 Kate Dougherty, Emma Meester, Kiersten Swart, Laura Swart 4:25.83; 400 Meter Dash - 1 Cali Whitaker 59.75, 4 Sam Schoff 1:07.60; 4x200 Meter Relay - 2 Lilly See, Addison Gookin, Kara Swantz, Josie Niehaus 1:52.09, 8 Natalie Thuerauf, Lillian Wischmeyer, Aleece Lee, Isabel Hawker 1:59.62; 100 Meter Hurdles — 6 Elsa Appleton 17.48, 13 Kiersten Swart 18.29; 800 Meter Run - 3 Kameron Brand 2:40.08, 8 Abbie Moss 2:49.97; 200 Meter Dash - 7 Olivia Haverback 30.11, 15 Rose Daoud 30.94; 400 Meter Hurdles - 4 Laura Swart 1:09.33, 10 Elsa Appleton 1:15.91; 1500 Meters - 2 Kiersten Swart 5:19.99; 4x100 Meter Relay - 1 Josie Niehaus, Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Cali Whitaker 52.16; 8 Natalie Thuerauf, Lillian Wischmeyer, Aleece Lee, Isabel Hawker 56.41; 4x400 Meter Relay - 2 Lilly See, Kate Dougherty, Laura Swart, Emma Meester 4:13.35. Saturday, April 8 Teeam scores 1 Linn-Mar 172, 2 Cedar Falls 149, 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 131, 4 Mount Vernon 107, 5 Burlington 51, 6 Prairie 46, 7 Iowa City High 32, 7 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32. Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 12 Addison Gookin 14.12, 16 Natalie Thuerauf 15.41; 100 Meter Hurdles - 5 Elsa Appleton 17.79, 7 Kiersten Swart 18.03; 200 Meter Dash - 6 Josie Niehaus 29.00, 13 Rose Daoud 30.85; 400 Meter Dash - 2 Kara Swantz 1:03.26, 12 Cait O’Connor 1:16.90; 400 Meter Hurdles - 2 Kiersten Swart 1:11.94, 4 Elsa Appleton 1:14.88; 800 Meter Run - 3 Laura Swart 2:23.92, 8 Emrie Johnson 2:42.70; 1500 Meters - 7 Abbie Moss 5:39.69, 9 Kameron Brand 5:49.38; 800 Sprint Medley Relay - 3 Josie Niehaus, Kara Swantz, Kate Dougherty, Emma Meester 1:56.03; 3000 Meters — 4 Emrie Johnson 11:43.77; 4x100 - 4 Josie Niehaus, Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty 52.90; Shuttle Hurdle - 4 Elsa Appleton, Isabel Hawker, Olivia Haverback Lilly See 1:14.73; 4x200 - 6 Samantha Fuller, Gift Gonpue, Brie Meyer, Mimi Kuundu 1:53.66; 4x400 - 5 Lilly See, Kate Dougherty, Laura Swart, Emma Meester 4:17.55; 4x800 - 2 Abbie Moss, Kiersten Swart, Kameron Brand, Laura Swart 10:11.35; Distance Medley Relay - 2 Aleece Lee, Lillian Wischmeyer, Kameron Brand, Sam Schoff 4:46.49; Discus Throw — 1 Libby Dix 118’7”, 16 Cait O’Connor 50’3”; Long Jump - 4 Elsa Appleton 15’1.5”, 5 Lilly See 14’7.5”; Shot Put - 5 Libby Dix 31’10”, 16 Cait O’Connor 21’4”. {related_content_uuid}5f6d8137-08f7-48db-8c6e-1b30aea927b0{/related_content_uuid}