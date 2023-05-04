The Mount Vernon girls track and field team headed to Anamosa Tuesday, Apr. 25, and came away having set two new records for the event, and placing first in eight total events.

MV girls track 7 Laura Swart Cali Whitaker
Buy Now

Laura Swart hands off the baton to Cali Whitaker in a relay event at Drake.
MV Girls track high jump Paige Schurbon
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Paige Schurbon competes in the high jump at Drake Relays.

Cali Whitaker took first place in both the 100 meter dash (setting one of the team’s two records) and the 200 meter dash.

MV girls track Cali Whitaker
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Cali Whitaker leads off against a group of competitors at a relay at Drake last week.
MV girls track 6 Emma Meeseter Kate Dougherty
Buy Now

Emma Meester takes the hand off from Kate Dougherty at Drake.
MV girls track 3 Kara Swantz
Buy Now

Kara Swantz races her leg of a relay at Drake last week.

Recommended for you