MV girls track sets two new Anamosa records By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 4, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon girls track and field team headed to Anamosa Tuesday, Apr. 25, and came away having set two new records for the event, and placing first in eight total events. Buy Now Laura Swart hands off the baton to Cali Whitaker in a relay event at Drake. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Paige Schurbon competes in the high jump at Drake Relays. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Cali Whitaker took first place in both the 100 meter dash (setting one of the team’s two records) and the 200 meter dash. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Cali Whitaker leads off against a group of competitors at a relay at Drake last week. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Laura Swart took first place in the 800 meter run, Kiersten Swart was the champ of the 400 meter hurdles, the 4x400 team and distance medley teams also took first.Elsa Appleton was first in the long jump, and Libby Dix took first place — and set a new meet record — in the discus throw. Buy Now Emma Meester takes the hand off from Kate Dougherty at Drake. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Buy Now Kara Swantz races her leg of a relay at Drake last week. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer The team had numerous second and third-place finishes, as well.MV Girls track agate 100 Meter Dash - 1 Cali Whitaker 12.78, 17 Rose Daoud 14.73; 200 Meter Dash - 1 Cali Whitaker 26.33, 3 Kara Swantz 27.53; 400 Meter Dash - 2 Emma Meester 1:01.34, 6 Hailey Bock 1:09.21; 800 Meter Run - 1 Laura Swart 2:23.72, 8 Emrie Johnson 2:47.46; 1500 Meter Run - 4 Claire Jensen 5:14.33, 6 Abbie Moss 5:31.25; 3000 Meter Run - 3 Emrie Johnson 11:43.08, 4 Sierra Snyder 12:29.98; 100 Meter Hurdles - 2 Chloe Meester 16.96, 9 Elsa Appleton 18.70; 400 Meter Hurdles - 1 Kiersten Swart 1:10.55, 3 Elsa Appleton 1:12.31; 4x100 Meter Relay - 5 Lilly See, Josie Niehaus, Addison Gookin, Kara Swantz 53.24; 4x200 Meter Relay - 6 Lilly See,Josie Niehaus, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty 1:54.65; 4x400 Meter Relay - 1 Kate Dougherty, Emma Meester, Laura Swart, Cali Whitaker 4:12.33; 4x800 Meter Relay - 2 Kameron Brand, Abbie Moss, Claire Jensen, Sam Schoff 10:05.44; 800 Sprint Medley - 3 Josie Niehaus, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty, Kara Swantz 1:56.13; Distance Medley - 1 Isabel Hawker, Lillian Wischmeyer, Laura Swart, Kiersten Swart 4:29.87; High Jump - 5 Paige Schurbon 4’10”; Long Jump - 1 Elsa Appleton 16’3.25”, 2 Lilly See 15’6”; Shot Put - 2 Kyla Vaughn 35’9” 3 Libby Dix 34.5.5”; NEW RECORD FOR EVENT Discus Throw - 1 Libby Dix 127’9”. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you