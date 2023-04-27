The Mount Vernon varsity girls track and field team took second place Tuesday, Apr. 18 at the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays in Solon, losing only to the hosting Spartans.

MV Girls track 1 Kyla Vaughn
Mount Vernon’s Kyla Vaughn launches the shotput at Lisbon’s home meet.

Tuesday, April 18The Mustangs took first place in eight events in Solon, but it wasn’t quite enough for first place.

MV Girls track 3 Emrie Johnson
Mount Vernon’s Emrie Johnson runs at Lisbon’s home track meet.
MV Girls track 6 Lilly See
Mount Vernon’s Lilly See competes in the shuttle hurdle relay at Lisbon’s home track meet.
MV Girls Track 2 Sam Schoff
Mount Vernon’s Sam Scoff runs at Lisbon’s home meet last week.

