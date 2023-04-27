The Mount Vernon varsity girls track and field team took second place Tuesday, Apr. 18 at the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays in Solon, losing only to the hosting Spartans.
Tuesday, April 18The Mustangs took first place in eight events in Solon, but it wasn’t quite enough for first place.
Libby Dix was one of the first place finishers, taking first in the discus, and qualifying for the event in the Drake Relays, with a throw of 131’13”.
Also placing first were Calli Whitaker in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.13, Chloe Meester in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.52, Laura Swart in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:07.01 (also a personal record time), Paige Schurbon in high jump with a leap of 5 foot, Elsa Appleton in long jump with a leap of 16 feet 7.5 inches (also a personal record), the 800 sprint medley squad of Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty and Whitaker with a time of 1:52.55 and the 4x200 meter relay squad of Swantz, Josie Niehaus, Kate Dougherty and Whitaker with a time of 1:47.95.
Thursday, April 20
The team entered their sprint medley, 4x800, 4x200, 400 hurdles, and shuttle hurdle teams in an event at Iowa City High Thursday, as well as the 800 Meter Run, 3000 Meter Run, and the long jump.
Claire Jensen set a personal record in the 3000.
“She had a nice race against some tough competition,” said coach Kory Swart.
MV Girls track agate Tuesday, April 18 Team Scores 1 Solon 215, 2 Mount Vernon 163, 3 Marion 58, 4 Regina, Iowa City 44, 5 Vinton-Shellsburg 37, 6 Assumption 34, 7 North Cedar 16, 8 Beckman 15. Individual scores 100 Meter Dash - 1 Cali Whitaker 13.13, 4 Josie Niehaus 13.97; 100 Meter Hurdles - 1 Chloe Meester 16.52, 6 Elsa Appleton 17.89; 200 Meter Dash - 2 Kate Dougherty 27.85, 6 Addison Gookin 28.93; 400 Meter Dash - 8 Cora Smith 1:15.46; 400 Meter Hurdles - 1 Laura Swart 1:07.01 (pr), 3 Kiersten Swart 1:10.69 (pr); 800 Meter Run - 6 Abbie Moss 2:37.33 (pr), 14 Hailey Bock 3:01.78; 1500 Meter Run - 2 Claire Jensen 5:13.49, 4 Emrie Johnson 5:15.32; 3000 Meter Run - 7 Sierra Snyder 13:02.16; Discus Throw - 1 Libby Dix 131’3” (pr, qualified for Drake); High Jump - 1 Paige Schurbon 5’0”; Long Jump - 1 Elsa Appleton 16’7.5” (pr), 3 Lilly See 15’5.5”, 8 Aleece Lee 14’4”; Shot Put - 2 Libby Dix 34’7” (pr), 19 Kyla Vaughn 22’0.75”; 400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle - 2 Elsa Appleton, Lilly See, Laura Swart, Chloe Meester 1:09.16; 800 Meter Sprint Medley - 1 Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty, Cali Whitaker 1:52.55; 1600 Meter Distance Medley - 3 Isabel Hawker, Lillian Wischmeyer, Aleece Lee, Chloe Meester 4:55.95; 4x800 Meter Relay - 2 Kiersten Swart, Kameron Brand, Sam Schoff, Laura Swart 10:06.40 (season best); 4x200 Meter Relay - 1 Kara Swantz, Josie Niehaus, Kate Dougherty, Cali Whitaker 1:47.95; 4x100 Meter Relay - 2 Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Josie Niehaus, Cali Whitaker 52.27; 4x400 Meter Relay - 3 Lilly See, Elsa Appleton, Chloe Meester, Kara Swantz 4:18.35.