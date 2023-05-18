The Mount Vernon girls track team turned in a powerhouse performance Thursday, May 11 in the WaMaC state qualifying meet.
The squad qualified 17 events for state competition, setting seven personal records along the way.
“The girls absolutely rocked it at the state qualifying meet,” said Mustangs head coach Kory Swart.
“To win the state meet qualifier, bring home a state banner, and be able to qualify for state in 17 out of the 19 events is unbelievable. For Kyla Vaughn to qualify for her first state meet after everything she’s been through is something I’ll never forget. We are just so proud of everyone for what they’ve been able to accomplish this season, and I know that they will be excited to compete at the state meet this week,” Swart said.
Qualifiers for Mount Vernon include the sprint medley squad of Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Kate Dougherty, and Cali Whitaker, the 4x 800 squad of Kameron Brand, Sam Schoff, Abbie Moss and Kiersten Swart, the shuttle hurdle relay squad of Elsa Appleton, Lilly See, Kiersten Swart and Chloe Meester, the distance medley squad of Josie Niehaus, Gookin, Appleton and Laura Swart, the 4x200 squad of Lilly See, Swantz, Kate Dougherty and Whitaker, the 4x 400 squad of Kate Dougherty, Swantz, Laura Swart and Emma Meester, Kyla Vaughn in the shot put, Libby Dix in the discus, Appleton in the long jump, Whitaker in the 100 and 200 meter dash, Emma Meester in the 400 meter dash, Laura Swart in the 800 meter dash, Claire Jensen in the 1500 and 3000 meter dash, Chloe Meester in the 100 hurdles and Laura and Kiersten Swart in the 400 meter hurdles.
MV girls track agate Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 2 Cali Whitaker 12.61, 11 Isabel Hawker 14.45; 100 Meter Hurdles - 2 Chloe Meester 15.72, 10 Olivia Haverback 17.60 (personal record); 200 Meter Dash - 3 Cali Whitaker 25.75 (personal record), 10 Lillian Wischmeyer 29.01; 400 Meter Dash - 3 Emma Meester 1:00.67, 12 Aleece Lee 1:08.92; 400 Meter Hurdles - 1 Laura Swart 1:07.82, 2 Kiersten Swart 1:10.01 (personal record); 800 Meter Run - 1 Laura Swart 2:23.08, 4 Sam Schoff 2:33.44 (personal record); 1500 Meter Run - 1 Claire Jensen 5:12.74, 9 Abbie Moss 5:30.56 (personal record); 1600 Meter Distance Medley - 2 Josie Niehaus, Addison Gookin, Elsa Appleton, Laura Swart 4:21.21; 3000 Meter - 1 Claire Jensen 11:25.86, 4 Emrie Johnson 12:05.43; Discus Throw - 1 Libby Dix 136’3”; Long Jump - 2 Elsa Appleton 16’2.5”, 5 Lilly See 15’9.75”; Shot Put - 2 Kyla Vaugh 39’7” (personal record), 6 Libby Dix 34’9” (personal record); 400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle - 2 Elsa Appleton, Lilly See, Laura Swart, Chloe Meester 1:08.68; 800 Meter Sprint Medley - 2 Kara Swantz, Addison Gookin, Elsa Appleton, Kiersten Swart 1:50.14; 4x100 Meter Relay - 3 Josie Niehaus, Lilly See, Addison Gookin, Kara Swantz 51.46 (season best time); 4x200 Meter Relay - 1 Lilly See, Kara Swantz, Kate Dougherty, Cali Whitaker 1:45.39; 4x400 Meter Relay - 1 Kate Dougherty, Kara Swantz, Laura Swart, Emma Meester 4:07.53; 4x800 Meter Relay - 1 Kameron Brand, Sam Schoff, Abbie Moss, Kiersten Swart 9:57.16.