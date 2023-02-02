The Mount Vernon girls varsity wrestling team is finishing their first official season with a bang — by advancing three girls to the state tournament. Aly Lashley, Gracie Pinckney and Libby Dix will be participating in the state tournament today (Thursday, Feb. 2) and Friday, Feb. 3 at the Coralville XTream Sports Arena.
Monday, Jan. 23
The WaMaC Girls Conference Tournament kicked off the week for the Mustangs, who finished fifth as a team.
“Overall, I am extremely proud of our effort and resilience shown by the girls at the WaMac tournament,” said Mustangs head coach Trevor Trende.
Gracie Pinckney and Libby Dix each finished the event as champions, while Aly Lashley and Kiersten Swart placed second and third, respectively.
“We are starting to peak at the right time, which heading into post-season is when we want to peak,” Trende said.
“Gracie and Libby Dix wrestled an outstanding tournament, picking up some significant wins over quality opponents. Kiersten Swart finished third and got a revenge match over the CCA finishing with the next best thing. She wrestled tough.”
The girls would next be competing at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Friday, Jan 27th.
Friday, Jan. 27 The IGHSAU Regional Qualifier was another successful event for the Mustangs, with Gracie Pinckney (155 lbs), Libby Dix (170) and Aly Lashley all qualifying for the state tournament in Coralville at Xtream Arena Thursday, Feb. 2.
As a team, the Mustangs placed eighth out of 24 teams competing. Coach Trende called the competition “some very big and tough programs.”
“I am just extremely proud of our fight and effort we showed at our regional,” said Trende.
“Libby Dix wrestled a perfect tournament, pinning her way through and becoming the regional champion.
“Gracie Pinckney faced some adversity losing in the semis, but refocused and clinched her spot by pinning in the true forth wrestle back.
“And Aly stayed disciplined and clinched a big win in her consultation wrestle back,” Coach Trende said.
“I want to give Kiersten Swart a huge shout for being tough all season and securing some big wins at the regional. She won her fifth place match and did not get a wrestle back, but was so close.
“All these girls are freshman and sophomores, so we have a bright future ahead,” Trende said, adding, “I hope to see a plethora of maroon” at the state tournament.