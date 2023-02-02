The Mount Vernon girls varsity wrestling team is finishing their first official season with a bang — by advancing three girls to the state tournament. Aly Lashley, Gracie Pinckney and Libby Dix will be participating in the state tournament today (Thursday, Feb. 2) and Friday, Feb. 3 at the Coralville XTream Sports Arena.

Monday, Jan. 23

MV girls Gracie Pinckney
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Gracie Pinckney wrestles in the 155 pound division Friday, Jan. 27. Pinckney is one of three wrestlers advancing to state from Mount Vernon.
MV girls Aly Lashley
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Aly Lashley works an opponent on the mat in the 235 pound division Friday, Jan. 27. Lashley is one of three advancing to the state tournament from Mount Vernon.
MV girls Kiersten Swart
Buy Now

Mount Vernon wrestler Kiersten Swart wrestles in the 115 pound divsion Friday, Jan. 27.
MV Girls Sarah Peterson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Sarah Peterson grapples in the 140 pound divsion Friday, Jan. 27.

Recommended for you