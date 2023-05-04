The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team suffered a 5-0 road loss to the Prairie Hawks last Thursday before smacking down West Delaware 10-0 the following night.
Senior Jason Hoagland contributed six of his team’s 10 goals in the win.
Thursday, April 27 Mustang goalie Uwen Boettcher had seven saves for the visiting Mount Vernon-Lisbon team, but his teammates couldn’t settle into an offensive rhythm long enough to respond to any of the five goals that made it past the junior.
Friday, April 28Something about the night before must not have sat right with the Mustangs, as they hosted the West Delaware Hawks the following day and showed no mercy, ultimately prevailing 10-0.
As mentioned, Jason Hoagland required a defensive strategy that never fully materialized, with Hoagland chipping in a whopping six goals for the home team.
Caleb Dausner, Matthew Mayhew, Tristin Nosbisch, and Ben Nydegger contributed the rest of the goals in the game.
Austin Deeb had two assists for the Mustangs.
The win improved the team’s record to 4-6.
MVL Boys soccer agate Thursday, April 27 MV 0 0 0 PRA 3 2 5 Saves | Uwen Boettcher, JR SV 7 GA 1 SV% 87.5% Game Stats Assists 0 3 Goals 0 5 Points 0 13 Corner Kicks 1 11 Penalty Kicks Made 0 1 Penalty Kicks Attempted 0 1 Yellow Cards 1 0 Saves 7 3