The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team is getting into a groove late in the season, last week winning their second, third, and fourth straight games.
Monday, May 1
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 10:05 pm
The Mustangs defeated a visiting Cedar Valley Christian team 9-0 in their second-straight win in their series.
Ben Crock led the team in scoring with two goals, with single goals coming from Aiden Campbell, Caleb Dausener, Eli Dickson, Cash Luneckas, Matthew Mayhew, Ben Nydegger, and Dylan Winkler.
Luke Stephens provided four assists in the win.
Tuesday, May 2 A game at Center Point-Urbana resulted in a 1-0 Mustangs win.
Goalie Uwen Boettcher had five saves.
Thursday, May 4The team hosted the Benton Bobcats to take their fourth win in a row as they won 2-1.
Eli Dickson and Matthew Mayhew provided the team’s two goals. Jason Hoagland had an assist and three shots on goal, while goalie Tristin Nosbisch had four saves.
MVL Boys soccer agate Monday, May 1 CVC 0 0 0 MV 5 4 9 Goals | Ben Crock, SR GLS 2 SOG 2 SH% 66.7% Assists | Luke Stephens, JR AST 4 SOG 1 Tuesday, May 2 MV 0 0 0 0 1 1 CP-U 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saves | Uwen Boettcher, JR SV 5 GA 0 SV% 100.0% Thursday, May 4 BEN 0 1 1 MV 1 1 2 Goals | Eli Dickson, SR GLS 1 SOG 1 SH% 33.3% Assists | Jason Hoagland, SR AST 1 SOG 3 Saves | Tristin Nosbisch, JR SV 4 GA 1 SV% 80.0% WaMaC-East Standings Marion 9-0 W13 13-0 Mount Vernon 5-4 W4 7-6 Solon 1-6 L2 4-7 West Delaware 0-5 L1 0-10
