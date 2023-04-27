The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team dropped a game to Marion Monday, Apr. 17, but picked up two wins to even their record out at 3-3 overall.

Monday, April 17

MVL Girls Soccer 1 Lilian Gaiser
Mount Vernon’s Lillian Gaiser moves the ball down the field against a defender.
MVL Girls Soccer 2 Courtney Franck
Mount Vernon’s Courtney Franck lines up a kick at the goal at play at home last week.

