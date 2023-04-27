MV-L girls soccer breaks even By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 27, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team dropped a game to Marion Monday, Apr. 17, but picked up two wins to even their record out at 3-3 overall.Monday, April 17 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Lillian Gaiser moves the ball down the field against a defender. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The road game with the Marion Wolves was tied at 0 until a few minutes into the second half, when the Wolves scored the game’s only goal to take it 1-0.Goalie Cana Safo had 13 saves in the effort.Tuesday, April 18The Mustangs won a long home game Tuesday over the visiting Vinton-Shellsburg 4-3.With the score locked at three apiece at the end of regulation, the home team won it in the fifth period. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Courtney Franck lines up a kick at the goal at play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Kennedy Moore scored three goals for Mount Vernon-Lisbon, while Emara Perreault added a fourth.Friday, April 21The team reached a .500 record with Friday’s 3-0 win at South Tama.Kennedy Moore provided one of the Mustangs’ three goals, with the other two coming from Sophie Bunch and Addison Mullis.Aubrey Ford had three saves in the goalie position.MVL Girls soccer agate Monday, April 17 MV 0 0 0 MAR 0 1 1 Tuesday, April 18 V-S 2 1 0 0 0 3 MV 1 2 0 0 1 4 Friday, April 21 MV 2 1 3 ST 0 0 0 Goals | Sophie Bunch, JR GLS 1 SOG 4 SH% 25.0% Assists | Kennedy Moore, JR AST 1 GLS 1 SOG 9 Saves | Aubrey Ford, FR SV 3 GA 0 SV% 100.0% Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you