The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls varsity soccer team improved its fortunes to 7-6 overall last week. In three games, the team went 2-1, including a 10-0 contest against Cedar Valley Christian.

Monday, May 1

Taylor Franck
Taylor Franck kicks the ball around a defender.
Peyton Simpson
Peyton Simpson scuffles with a defender for control of the soccer ball.
Courtney Franck
Courtney Franck prepares to kick a ball in home play last week.

