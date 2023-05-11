The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls varsity soccer team improved its fortunes to 7-6 overall last week. In three games, the team went 2-1, including a 10-0 contest against Cedar Valley Christian.
Monday, May 1
The Mustangs kicked off the week with a 10-0 win over the visiting Cedar Valley Christian Huskies.
Clare Nydegger led the team in scoring with four goals, with two others coming from teammate Courtney Franck, and one each from Isabelle Logue, Taylor Franck, Peyton Simpson, and Renae Woods.
Tuesday. May 2
The team was at home again the following night as visiting team Center Point-Urbana defeated them 4-1.
Kennedy Moore had the Mustangs’ only goal, and goalie Cana Safo had three saves in the effort.
Thursday, May 4
A road game with the Benton Bobcats found the Mustangs winning 5-1, with four of the team’s goals coming from Courtney Franck. Keira Bergmann provided the fifth.
Safo had five saves in the team’s win.
MVL Girls Soccer agate Monday, May 1 CVC 0 0 0 MV 5 5 10 Goals | Clare Nydegger, SO GLS 4 SOG 8 SH% 50.0% Assists | Kennedy Moore, JR AST 2 SOG 2 Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 1 GA 0 SV% 100.0% Tuesday, May 2 CP-U 3 1 4 MV 0 1 1 Goals | Kennedy Moore, JR GLS 1 SOG 3 SH% 33.3% Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 3 GA 4 SV% 42.9% Thursday, May 4 MV 1 4 5 BEN 0 1 1 Goals | Courtney Franck, FR GLS 4 SOG 5 SH% 80.0% Assists | Clare Nydegger, SO AST 2 SOG 3 Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 5 GA 1 SV% 83.3% WaMaC-East Standings Marion 8-1 L1 9-1 Solon 6-3 W2 8-4 Mount Vernon 5-3 W1 7-6 West Delaware 1-9 L3 1-11
