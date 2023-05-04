The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer squad weathered a couple of losses during the week before breaking even for the season in dramatic fashion Friday, with a 10-0 win over an unsuspecting West Delaware.
Monday, April 24
A 3-0 road loss to Union Community was first up for the Mustangs. Goalie Cana Safo prevented three additional goals.
Thursday. April 27 The Prairie Hawks fended off a challenge from the visiting Mount Vernon-Lisbon team 6-1.
Courtney Franck scored the lone goal for the Mustangs, while Cana Safo blocked 11 goal attempts.
Friday, April 28The team reached .500 at 5-5 with a tremendous effort against the visiting West Delaware Hawks, whom they soundly defeated 10-0.
Key in the effort was Clare Nydegger, who, like Jason Hoagland in the night’s other 10-0 game, also scored six goals to put her team far out of reach.
Goalie Cana Safo deflected one goal attempt in the win.
MVL Girls Soccer agate Monday, April 24 MV 0 0 0 UC 1 2 3 Thursday, April 27 MV 1 0 1 PRA 3 3 6 Goals | Courtney Franck, FR GLS 1 SOG 2 SH% 50.0% Assists | Clare Nydegger, SO AST 1 Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 11 GA 6 SV% 64.7% Friday, April 28 MV 6 4 10 WD 0 0 0 Goals | Clare Nydegger, SO GLS 6 SOG 11 SH% 54.5% Assists | Isabelle Logue, FR AST 4 GLS 1 SOG 5 Saves | Cana Safo, SO SV 1 GA 0 SV% 100.0%