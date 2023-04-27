The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls tennis team dropped a couple of decisions at home and one on the road last week, bringing their overall team score to 2-5.
All three contests ended with the Mustangs on the wrong end of a 6-3 tally.
Tuesday, April 18
The team first hosted the South Tama Trojans, losing 6-3.
The Mustangs had wins from Jordan Bleile, Kelsey Kamerling in singles matches in the loss.
Thursday, April 20
The Mustangs picked up two singles wins (Jordan Bleile and Mae Stoops) and one doubles win (Bleile and Tallulah Norton), ultimately falling 6-3 to the Camanche Storm.
Friday, April 21
On the road with the Maquoketa Cardinals, the Mustangs again fell short to the score of 6-3.
The team picked up one solo win, courtesy of Tallulah Norton, and two doubles wins (Norton with partner Ashtyn Rollinger, and the duo of Kelsey Kamerling and Lainey Kelly).
The Mustangs are now 2-5.
MV Tennis Agate Tuesday, April 18 Singles Results 1 Jordan Bleile (MV-L) vs. Alondra Bolanos-Lupian 8-1 MV-L 1-0 2 Kelsey Kamerling (MV-L) vs. Kara Nachazel 8-5 MV -L 1-0 3 Meredith McCollum (MV-L) vs. Hannah Houghton 8-2 ST 1-0 4 Lainey Kelly (MV-L) vs. Brooke Hitchcock 9-8 (8-6) ST 1-0 5 Ashtyn Rollinger (MV-L) vs. Katie Husak 8-5 ST 1-0 6 Tallulah Norton (MV-L) vs. Cassandra Klostermann 8-2 ST 1-0 Doubles Results 1 Bleile/ McCollum (MV-L) vs. Alondra Bolanos-Lupian/Kara Nachazel 8-3 ST 1-0 2 Kamerling/Kelly (MV-L) vs. Hannah Houghton/Brooke Hitchcock 8-5 ST 1-0 3 Norton/Rollinger vs. Katie Husak/Cassandra Klostermann 8-6 ST 1-0 Thursday, April 20 Singles Results 1 Bleile (MV-L) vs. Elise Davison 8-6 MV-L 1-0 2 Kamerling (MV-L) vs. Makailla Hughes 8-2 CAM 1-0 3 Kelly (MV-L) vs. Grace Evers 8-0 CAM 1-0 4 Norton (MV-L) vs. Hannah Dorsey 8-5 CAM 1-0 5 Molly Bany (MV-L) vs. Cheyenne Tucker 8-3 CAM 1-0 6 Mae Stoops (MV-L) vs. Megan Eads 8-2 MV-L 1-0 Doubles Results 1 Kamerling/ Kelly (MV-L) vs. Elise Davison/Makailla Hughes 8-4 CAM 1-0 2 Bleile/Norton (MV-L) vs. Grace Evers/Hannah Dorsey 8-1 MV-L 1-0 3 Stoops/Bany (MV-L) vs. Cheyenne Tucker/Izabella Peters 8-3 CAM 1-0 Friday, April 21 Singles Results 1 Bleile (MV-L) vs. Elaina Hafner 8-6 MAQ 1-0 2 Kamerling (MV-L) vs. Briley Miller 8-4 MAQ 1-0 3 McCollum (MV-L) vs. Isabelle Yoder 8-2 MAQ 1-0 4 Kelly (MV-L) vs. Grace Coyle 8-6 MAQ 1-0 5 Rollinger (MV-L) vs. Brieanna Rixen 8-6 MAQ 1-0 6 Norton (MV-L) vs. Sophie Payton 8-3 MV-L 1-0 Doubles Results 1 Bleile/ McCollum (MV-L) vs. Elaina Hafner/Briley Miller 8-3 MAQ 1-0 2 Kamerling/Kelly (MV-L) vs. Isabelle Yoder/Grace Coyle 8-3 MV-L 1-0 3 Rollinger/ Norton (MV-L) vs. Brieanna Rixen/Sophie Payton 8-6 MV-L 1-0
