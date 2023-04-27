The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls tennis team dropped a couple of decisions at home and one on the road last week, bringing their overall team score to 2-5.

All three contests ended with the Mustangs on the wrong end of a 6-3 tally.

MV Tennis 1 Molly Bany
Mount Vernon’s Molly Bany gets her racket on the tennis ball at play at home.
MV Tennis 2 Jordan Bleile
Mount Vernon’s Jordan Bleile returns a volley in play at home.
MV Tennis 3 Lainey Kelly
Mount Vernon’s Lainey Kelly prepares to return a serve at play at home last week.

