MV-L girls tennis drops to 3-6 By Trent Bowman May 4, 2023 The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis team suffered a pair of losses last week (one on the road, and one at home), but picked up a key win at South Tama, bringing their overall record to 3-6. Buy Now Mount Vernon's Kelsey Kamerling returns a volley in tennis. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Monday, April 24The week kicked off with a 6-3 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock at Wartburg College.The team picked up a pair of wins in singles play, with Jordan Bleile and Kelsey Kamerling both coming out on top of their matches. Kamerling and Bleile also had a win in doubles matchups. Buy Now Mount Vernon's Jordan Bleile returns the ball in tennis. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Tuesday, April 25 The Mustangs traveled to South Tama High School the following evening, leaving with a 6-3 win.The total came from four wins in singles, and a pair of wins in doubles play.Bleile, Kelsey Kamerling, Ashtyn Rollinger and Tallulah Norton had the wins in singles, and Bleile and Kamerling and Lainey Kelly and Norton had the wins in doubles. Buy Now Mount Vernon's Lainey Kelly gets her racket on a ball in play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Thursday, April 27The team returned to familiar territory Thursday, but fell 8-1 to the visiting Independence Mustangs.Jordan Bleile was a bright spot for the home team, winning 9-7 in singles play to put MV-L on the board.MV Tennis Agate Monday, April 24 Singles Results 1 Jordan Bleile (MV-L) vs. Grace Gaede 8-6 MV-L 1-0 2 Kelsey Kamerling (MV-L) vs. Maddie Leary 8-1 MV-L 1-0 3 Meredith McCollum (MV-L) vs. Alexis Gielau 9-8 (5-0) W-SR 1-0 4 Lainey Kelly (MV-L) vs. Elizabeth Frerichs 8-1 W-SR 1-0 5 Ashtyn Rollinger (MV-L) vs. Adyson Huisenga 8-3 W-SR 1-0 6 Tallulah Norton (MV-L) vs. Gemma Beam 8-6 W-SR 1-0 Doubles Results 1 Kamerling/Bleile vs. Grace Gaede/Elizabeth Frerichs 9-7 MV-L 1-0 2 McCollum/Rollinger vs. Alexis Gielau/Maddie Leary 8-1 W-SR 1-0 3 Kelly/ Norton vs. Adyson Huisenga/Natalie Beck 8-6 W-SR 1-0 Tuesday, April 25 Singles Results 1 Alondra Bolanos-Lupian vs. Bleile 8-1 MV-L 1-0 2 Kara Nachazel vs. Kamerling 8-4 MV-L 1-0 3 Hannah Houghton vs. McCollum 8-1 ST 1-0 4 Katie Husak vs. Kelly 8-4 ST 1-0 5 Neveah Mathes vs. Rollinger 8-0 MV-L 1-0 6 Kylie Husak vs. Norton 8-0 MV-L 1-0 Doubles Results 1 Alondra Bolanos-Lupian/Kara Nachazel vs. Bleile/Kamerling (MV-L) 8-0 MV-L 1-0 2 Hannah Houghton/Katie Husak vs. McCollum/Rollinger (MV-L) 8-4 ST 1-0 3 Neveah Mathes/Kylie Husak vs. Kelly/Norton 8-2 MV-L 1-0 Thursday, April 27 Singles Results 1 Bleile (MV-L) vs. Keely Post 9-7 MV-L 1-0 2 Kamerling (MV-L) vs. Marie Gorman 8-1 IND 1-0 3 Meredith McCollum (MV-L) vs. Brooklyn Wiliamson 8-0 IND 1-0 4 Kelly vs. Leah House 8-4 IND 1-0 5 Rollinger vs. Ally Sill 8-4 IND 1-0 6 Norton vs. Emily Erdelt 8-1 IND 1-0 Doubles Results 1 Bleile/Kamerling vs. Marie Gorman/Keely Post 8-4 IND 1-0 2 McCollum/Rollinger vs. Brooklyn Wiliamson/Emily Erdelt 8-4 IND 1-0 3 Kelly/Norton vs. Leah House/Ally Sill 8-1 IND 1-0