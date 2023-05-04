The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis team suffered a pair of losses last week (one on the road, and one at home), but picked up a key win at South Tama, bringing their overall record to 3-6.

Monday, April 24The week kicked off with a 6-3 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock at Wartburg College.

