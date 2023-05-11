MV-L girls tennis fourth in WaMaC tourney By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 11, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis team season came to a close Tuesday, May 2 in Mount Vernon’s WaMaC tennis tournament.Marion came on top in the clash, with a total score of 32. Independence was just behind with 31. South Tama was third with 14, while Mount Vernon-Lisbon managed 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you