The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun newspaper was a winner of five awards in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contests, announced Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Sun placed first in excellence in editorial writing, best sports photo and best features page, second in best news photo and third in coverage of education.

MVVVB award winning
This photo took first place in the Better Newspaper Contest. MVVB players congratulate Parker Whitham on a successful point on the court against Dike New-Hartford.
Youth track congrats
This photo from the youth track meet in Lisbon last spring was a second place winner for best news photo in the 2023 Better Newspaper Contests.
INA Awards
The three first place awards the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun newspaper recieved in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contests in 2023.

