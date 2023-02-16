MV wrestler Libby Dix reflects on first official season By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Feb 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Vernon sophomore Libby Dix had a big season in wrestling for the Mustangs — the team’s first as an official school sport.Dix (wrestling at 170) competed in this year’s Iowa girls wrestling state tournament for the first “official” season — but she was there last year, as well. Buy Now Libby Dix wrestles at the first day of the girls state wrestling tournament. --Sun fle photo Being officially recognized changed things for the program measurably.“We needed to have our own team to grow numbers, and to have the rest of the school support our team, as well as the boys, was pretty awesome,” Dix said.One of three girls from the team to make the state tournament this year (along with Aly Lashley and Gracie Pinckney), Dix noticed a big difference in crowd size and overall support.“There were definitely a lot more people paying attention to it,” said Dix of the Coralville tournament, “and there was definitely a lot more coverage.”“There were so many people supporting it, it was awesome,” she said.Dix first tried out the sport in the first grade. She stayed with it a year, but didn’t return to the mat until she was in the sixth grade.Her father, himself a former wrestler at Cornell, encouraged her to join a wrestling club put together by Mount Vernon educator Adam Truitt.“And I loved it,” she said emphatically.“Since then, I’ve been wrestling.”At Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Dix finished runner-up when Naomi Simon of Decorah won by fall in the first place match.A lot of sophomores might be happy with that, but Dix came out of it with mixed feelings.“I mean, I was disappointed that I didn’t get first, but second...it’s good. It’s not good enough, and I’ll be coming for first next year, but it’s pretty cool,” she said.Head coach Trevor Trende echoed those sentiments.Libby has been an outstanding leader for our program, and she will be back hungry for next season,” Trende said.The admiration is apparently mutual.“I am super thankful for my coaches,” Dix said.“They encouraged me all season long to get where I was. Also, the school for giving me the opportunity to wrestle and start a foundation for Mount Vernon girls wrestling.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you