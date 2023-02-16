Mount Vernon sophomore Libby Dix had a big season in wrestling for the Mustangs — the team’s first as an official school sport.

Dix (wrestling at 170) competed in this year’s Iowa girls wrestling state tournament for the first “official” season — but she was there last year, as well.

Libby Dix
Libby Dix wrestles at the first day of the girls state wrestling tournament.

