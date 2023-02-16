The Mount Vernon Area Arts Council (MVAAC) is thrilled to announce a new opportunity for visual artists with the launch of its Artist-in-Residence program.

Applicants must live within 12 miles of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon communities and be committed to serving two years (2023-24). Artist-in-Residence applications will be accepted through March 14, 2023. Applicants should email their resumes, three samples of their work, a suggestion for a community outreach activity and a brief statement of interest to mvartcouncil@gmail.com. For a complete description, go to www.mvaac.org under Events & Programs.

