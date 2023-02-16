The Mount Vernon Area Arts Council (MVAAC) is thrilled to announce a new opportunity for visual artists with the launch of its Artist-in-Residence program.
Applicants must live within 12 miles of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon communities and be committed to serving two years (2023-24). Artist-in-Residence applications will be accepted through March 14, 2023. Applicants should email their resumes, three samples of their work, a suggestion for a community outreach activity and a brief statement of interest to mvartcouncil@gmail.com. For a complete description, go to www.mvaac.org under Events & Programs.
“Artist in Residence programs are intended to help artists professionally as well as provide the community more involvement with the visual arts,” says Marie DeVries, MVAAC president. “The Artist-in-Residence complements the Mount Vernon Poet Laureate program that MVAAC initiated in 2019.”
The selected artist will be recognized with an annual stipend of $500 and a materials support amount of $250 per annum. In addition, MVAAC will provide a complimentary booth at its September Lincoln Highway Arts Festival.
Responsibilities of the Artist-in-Residence will include creating and displaying an original piece of art and organizing at least one community outreach program to celebrate the visual arts.
“This could mean giving a presentation or workshop, teaching a class, or collaborating with local residents and students on a project,” explains DeVries. “Residencies are meant to foster shared ideas and new ways of interacting between the host community and the artist.”
Established in 2004, MVAAC is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to increase the knowledge, understanding, cooperation, appreciation and practice of the arts in the Mount Vernon-Lisbon area.