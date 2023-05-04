The Mount Vernon Area Arts Council (MVAAC) Board of Directors recently approved Sarah Fitzgerald as its first Artist-in-Residence. Fitzgerald, a Mount Vernon resident, has been focusing on her own artwork since retiring in 2021 from teaching art at Washington Elementary School.

Sarah Fitzgerald
Buy Now

Sarah Fitzgerald was named Mount Vernon Area Art Council’s first artist-in-residence.

“MVAAC received some excellent applications,” said MVAAC board member Dr. Tiffany Carr who brought the idea to the arts council. “We selected Sarah because she has a lot of good ideas for involving the community in art. We know from her work with elementary students that she’ll come up with ways to draw attention to the importance of art in Mount Vernon and Lisbon.”

Recommended for you