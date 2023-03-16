Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Youth soccer is expanding in Mount Vernon, Lisbon, and Springville.
Nearly 70 area youth have signed up to play soccer with the newly formed MVLS Youth Soccer Club, which held an introductory meeting for parents on March 5. The club is open to girls and boys in Mount Vernon, Lisbon, and Springville seeking a competitive, fun soccer experience.
Already, enough players have signed up to field boys’ teams in the 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U divisions, and enough girls for a 12U team. Teams in other age divisions can be formed, provided there is enough interest.
“I am thrilled so many people came to our kick-off meeting for the MVLS Youth Soccer Club, and so many girls and boys have signed up already,” says Richard Lewis, the club’s coordinator. “It shows there’s a lot of interest in our three communities to play competitive, quality soccer.”
Teams formed through the MVLS Youth Soccer Club will play in the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Cedar Rapids/Marion region. The AYSO Cedar Rapids/Marion region takes care of uniforms, opponents, game schedule, and other logistics.
MVLS Youth Soccer Club teams will play a 10-game schedule in the fall, a 10-game schedule in the spring, and compete in a capstone tournament in early June.
MVLS Youth Soccer Club teams will be coached by parents who are trained and certified through AYSO. All practices are local. Games are played at the Tuma soccer complex in Marion, off County Home Road. There is no other travel.
Anyone interested in more information about the club or to sign up a child can contact Lewis at richclew@gmail.com or 401-662-6336.
Official registration will not take place until early May.
“We want to give ourselves the time to make sure all youth in Mount Vernon, Lisbon, and Springville know about this option to play soccer, and to form as many teams across as many age divisions as possible,” Lewis says.