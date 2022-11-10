Cornell’s volleyball team hasn’t lost a match against an unranked opponent since Sept. 16. And the Rams weren’t about to let it happen Saturday with an NCAA berth on the line.
Top-seeded Cornell completed a perfect 10-0 run through the Midwest Conference, stamped by a 25-13, 25-19, 25-21 win over No. 2 seed Lake Forest in the championship match of the MWC Tournament inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Rams (22-7) captured their eighth MWC tourney crown overall and secured a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the ninth time since 2011.
Coach Jeff Meeker’s Rams improved to 17-2 in MWC Tournament matches since rejoining the conference in 2012.
The Rams continued their stellar play against the Foresters, who bowed out with a 16-13 record. Senior Grace Marti fired 12 consecutive service points – including a couple aces – that carried the Rams through the opening set.
Cornell pounded 13 kills on .289 hitting in the Set 2 win. Rory Light accounted for four of her match-high 10 kills in the third set, highlighted by the title-clinching spike that prompted another championship celebration by the Rams.
One of the top blocking teams in the nation, the Rams stuffed Lake Forest 13 times and held the visitors to a .059 attack percentage. Light gobbled up seven more blocks, raising her impressive season total to 135. Marti and Clare Green added five blocks apiece.
The Rams were sharp from the service line, connecting on eight aces. Marti and Ilah Perez-Johnson had three aces apiece. Perez-Johnson tallied nine kills and 15 digs, sharing team-high honors with Ella Becker.
Green dished 24 assists. Olivia Richards had 12 digs.
Earlier in the week, the Rams swept Illinois College in play at the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
Freshman Ella McLaughlin hammered a spike through Illinois College’s defense for the initial point and the Lady Blues (12-18) were playing catchup virtually the rest of the match. The Rams blasted 43 total kills, served nine aces and converted nine team blocks in the one-sided win.
Light led Cornell’s potent attack with 15 kills and six blocks, both match-highs. She hit at a .355-percent clip. McLaughlin delivered nine kills, Ilah Perez-Johnson eight and Carly Puffer seven.
Green distributed 38 assists for a Cornell offense that hit .252. The Lady Blues were limited to 20 kills on .023 hitting.
Babcock went 19-of-19 from the service line with three aces. Perez-Johnson had two aces and a team-high 14 digs. Ella Becker added 10 digs.
The Rams trailed for only one point during the 66-minute contest. After taking Set 1, the Rams raced to a 7-1 lead in Set 2 and jumped ahead 14-4 in Set 3.