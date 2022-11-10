Cornell’s volleyball team hasn’t lost a match against an unranked opponent since Sept. 16. And the Rams weren’t about to let it happen Saturday with an NCAA berth on the line.

Top-seeded Cornell completed a perfect 10-0 run through the Midwest Conference, stamped by a 25-13, 25-19, 25-21 win over No. 2 seed Lake Forest in the championship match of the MWC Tournament inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

Recommended for you