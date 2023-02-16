The City of Mount Vernon has hired two new employees while the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department has hired a new officer.
Lori Boren was appointed as the new assistant city administrator.
“I think Mount Vernon would be in good hands with Lori as my assistant when I am out of town,” said city administrator Chris Nosbisch.
Nosbisch was recommending a salary at the higher end of the salary range, with an additional amount approved following six months on the job.
“I also would recommend that we extend 120 hours of paid time off as part of her contract,” Nosbisch said. “That’s because of the level of experience she brings and not wanting her to step down to less vacation time then she had previously.”
City planner position was accepted by Leigh Bradbury.
As with Boren, Nosbisch was recommending a salary of $52,000, with an increase after a half year to $55,000. As well, 120 hours of PTO would be offered.
“Leigh brings with her more than 20 years of experience,” Nosbisch said.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department was paying $20,696.33 to buyout Estaban Guitierrez’s contract with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Part of that contract purchase is paying Guitierrez’s tuition at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and Taser Certification.
Guitierrez is currently enrolled at the ILEA for training, and, following his time there, will finish his field training before joining the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department as a full-time officer.
Guitierrez will also be locked into a four-year contract with the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department to recoup the cost of his training for the city.
“He has a desire to come here and move here, and we are very excited for him to join our force,” said police chief Doug Shannon.