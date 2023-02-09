JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County SEATS same-day on-demand service for Johnson County residents is now available. This service offers same-day rides to Johnson County residents who do not have access to alternative forms of transportation. The expansion is a result of Johnson County’s investment of funds received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Individuals are able to schedule ride service from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Riders must get a one-time referral through a local human services agency or Johnson County’s Mobility Coordinator before accessing the service. Rides cost $5 each way. At the time of pickup, riders must provide either cash or an agency-issued ticket. Agencies may purchase tickets by calling SEATS at 319-339-6128. The vehicle used for this service is accessible.
Johnson County residents are able to use this service if they meet at least one of the following criteria:
· Individuals who reside outside of or are traveling to areas not served by public transit systems, including those offered by the Cities of Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, and the University of Iowa
· Individuals who have applied for and are awaiting approval for paratransit service
· Residents of North Liberty and unincorporated Johnson County without access to transportation
· Individuals with limited English proficiency
· Individuals experiencing a barrier to accessing transportation
Johnson County is committed to utilizing ARPA to enhance investments in public services and maximize the impacts of our local fiscal recovery allocation. The County’s ARPA Team has been working since February 2021 to research and discuss the many aspects of this funding. Johnson County solicited public input from May to October 2021 using a series of online surveys and tools as well as six in-person public input sessions held throughout the county.