JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County SEATS same-day on-demand service for Johnson County residents is now available. This service offers same-day rides to Johnson County residents who do not have access to alternative forms of transportation. The expansion is a result of Johnson County’s investment of funds received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Individuals are able to schedule ride service from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Riders must get a one-time referral through a local human services agency or Johnson County’s Mobility Coordinator before accessing the service. Rides cost $5 each way. At the time of pickup, riders must provide either cash or an agency-issued ticket. Agencies may purchase tickets by calling SEATS at 319-339-6128. The vehicle used for this service is accessible.

