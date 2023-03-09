OSKALOOSA — A fourth period rally by the Newton Cardinals snapped a nine-game winning streak and ended the varsity boys basketball season for Solon Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Oskaloosa. The Spartans fell 60-46 in the Class 3A, Substate 6 championship after leading 14-10 at the end of the first period.
The Cardinals opened with a three-point basket, which was answered by Jake Benzing with a three for a 3-3 tie. Benzing followed with his second three-pointer of the night for a 6-5 advantage and ended the period with his third for the 14-10 lead. Gehrig Turner also drained a three-point bucket in the quarter. Benzing produced all seven Solon points in the second period with two field goals and another three-pointer but the Spartans trailed 22-21 at the half.
Turner sank his second three in the third period for a 27-24 advantage. The Cardinals had a five-point to take a 33-29 lead and ended the quarter ahead 36-33 with a buzzer-beating three-point basket. Newton outscored the Spartans 24-13 in the fourth after Benzing with 3-3 shooting a technical foul to tie the game at 36-all. He added two more free throws for a 38-36 advantage while Vince Steinbrech made it 40-38. The Spartans battled to keep the game close trailing 44-41 with 5:30 left to play. Newton took a time out with 3:11 remaining and a 49-43 advantage. Rylen Stiegelmeyer cut the gap to ten points, 56-46, in the final 30 seconds.
Unofficially Benzing produced a team high 20 points with eight from Steinbrech, six from Stiegelmeyer, five points from Sean Stahle, and five by Turner.