OSKALOOSA — A fourth period rally by the Newton Cardinals snapped a nine-game winning streak and ended the varsity boys basketball season for Solon Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Oskaloosa. The Spartans fell 60-46 in the Class 3A, Substate 6 championship after leading 14-10 at the end of the first period.

The Cardinals opened with a three-point basket, which was answered by Jake Benzing with a three for a 3-3 tie. Benzing followed with his second three-pointer of the night for a 6-5 advantage and ended the period with his third for the 14-10 lead. Gehrig Turner also drained a three-point bucket in the quarter. Benzing produced all seven Solon points in the second period with two field goals and another three-pointer but the Spartans trailed 22-21 at the half.

