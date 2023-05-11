This May, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, would like to remind all motorists that Motorcyclist Safety Is Everyone’s Safety. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the end of May ushers in the unofficial start of the summer road-travel season. Safe riding and driving practices will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways. It’s everyone’s responsibility — both the motor vehicle driver and the motorcyclist — to practice safe habits on the road and, ultimately, to Share the Road.

“There were 5,932 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in 2021, a 7.7% increase from 2020 (5,506),” said NHTSA Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. She continued, “Motorcyclist deaths accounted for 14% of the total highway fatalities in 2021 Sadly, motorcyclists are significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities each year. In fact, motorcyclists were about 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and were 4 times more likely to be injured. We want to change that, and it starts with everyone on the road understanding that motorcyclist safety is everyone’s safety.”

