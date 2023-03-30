Two new No Parking Zones have been created in Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Chief Doug Shannon said that the areas were noted as a need for No Parking Zones, especially during festival days in the community.
“The main concern is the number of vehicles causing congestion impacts homeowner’s ability to access their driveways and the clear passage of emergency vehicles, if needed,” Shannon wrote.
A Avenue between First Street and Third Street will have no parking along the east side of the street.
“This will allow a clear traffic lane, especially when approaching the stop sign on A Ave. S. at First Street East.”
Several property owners returned feedback along the A Avenue portion of the road in favor of the decision.
Emily and Chuck Kroemer noted that they have commented on parking concerns along A Avenue in the past and it needs to be addressed.
“Having quick and easy access for emergency vehicles is our greatest concern, along with the ability for the young drivers in our home to easily get in and out of our driveway,” Chuck wrote.
Ian Keifer and Dominique Fleming noted it is an absolute traffic mess during any event in the community.
Dan and Lisa Cannon also noted the ambulance response on Magical Night led to severe traffic issues in the area.
“It’s definitely a traffic jam every event, and there are frequent events,” Dan wrote.
Shannon expanded, noting during Magical Night 2022, with vehicles parked on both sides of A Avenue, it was barely enough room for a single car to pass through along the street, let alone first responders.
The second no parking zone is Third Street from Meadowlane Court to B Avenue S.E.
Shannon noted that during snow removal, vehicles were parked on both sides of Third Street S.E., which made removal difficult. That also meant fire trucks and other emergency responders would have issues as well.
No parking zones will be established on the north side of Third Street S.E. from Meadowlane Court to B Avenue S.E.
There was no feedback from homeowners along that stretch of road.
City administrator Chris Nosbisch said there are a handful of homes that are impacted by not allowing parking on the north side of the street, especially on the flat portion of the street.