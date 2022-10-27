In the last three weeks, the Hawkeyes have faced the top three defenses in the Big Ten.
Going into last Saturday’s games, Illinois was giving up 8.9 points, Michigan 12.2 and Ohio State 15.7 to lead the Big Ten. Total defense has Illinois giving up 221 total yards per game, Michigan 250 and Ohio State 253.5 per game.
In rushing defense Illinois was giving up 77.9 per game, Michigan 89.5 and Ohio State 93.2.
You put that with Iowa’s offense, which is last in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense, and you have a chance for a blowout.
Especially if you lose three fumbles and have three interceptions that turns into 17 points.
The Hawks finished with 77 yards rushing and only 81 passing.
Spencer Petras had his worst day as a Hawkeye with two interceptions and two fumbles.
Alex Padilla came in in the second half and found out what Spencer already knew; it’s hard to complete a pass when the receivers aren’t open and there is no time to throw.
Spencer was 6-14 with two interceptions and was sacked twice.
Alex finished was 5-10 with one interception and was sacked three times.
Will we have a quarterback controversy going into the Northwestern game?
I have got to give it up for the Hawkeye defense.
In the first half, the Hawks held the Buckeyes to 28 yards on the ground and 124 yards in the air.
Ohio State finished with 66 yards on the ground. They came in to the game averaging 228 rushing yards per game.
Joe Evans scored Iowa’s only touchdown sacking the QB, forcing a fumble, and returning it 11 yards for a score.
Ohio State, ranked No. 2 in the nation, is the best all-around team Iowa has played.
Talk about having playmakers.
That is the fifth time the Buckeyes have scored over 50 points against the Hawks including an 83-21 win in 1950.
The Hawkeyes have five games left and have to win three to go bowling.
Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska are the last five.
For total defense, Minnesota (6th), Wisconsin (7th), Purdue (8th), Northwestern (11th), and Nebraska (14) are at the bottom of the Big Ten.
Iowa could win them all or lose to any of them.
The Hawks have their backs against the wall.
Will Kinnick magic come through?
Flashback
The flashback game was Iowa besting Ohio State 20-14 in 1983.
That is the first time the Hawks beat the Buckeyes since 1962.
Chuck Long threw two touchdown passes and the defense picked off Mike Tomczak three times.
I’m going to call an audible and flashback to 2017 when the Hawks beat down Ohio State 55-24.
Amari Hooker had a pick six on the first play from scrimmage and the Hawks led 7-0 with only eight seconds into the game. The game was actually tied 17-17 in the second quarter when the Hawkeyes scored 31 unanswered points taking a 48-17 lead with 13:16 left in the game.
Nate Stanley threw five touchdown passes: two to Noah Fant and two to T.J. Hockenson.
Akrum Wadley ran for 118 yards as the Hawks pounded out 243 yards on the ground and passed for 248 yards.
Iowa had the ball for 34:51, Ohio State 25:09.
The Hawks had two freshman tackles in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs. They also had future pro James Daniels at center.
Josh Jackson had a career day with three interceptions including a one-handed grab in the fourth quarter.
I would rate that one of the top 10 wins of all time.
The all-time series with Ohio State has the Buckeyes leading 46-15-3 and Iowa had never scored over 35 points against the Bucks.