November Senior Dining Nov 3, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In-house dining Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. at Solon United Methodist ChurchReservations required, 319-624-2251November scheduleNov. 9 – Wednesday sponsored meal: American Legion/Steve HirlNov. 10 – Thursday foot clinic: reservations required, 319-624-2251 for informationNov. 11 –Solon 4th graders visitNov. 18 – Meal and a Movie (M&M): reservations required, call 319-430-8655 by Wednesday, Nov. 16Nov. 24 and 25 – CLOSED for Thanksgiving holidayNov. 30 – What’s happening in Solon/City representativeNovember menuFriday, Nov. 4 – Salmon patty, cream peas & potatoes, PB&J brownieMonday, Nov. 7 – Cheesy meatloaf, baked potato, cascade blend, ice cream with wafersWednesday, Nov. 9 – Apple spice brat on a bun, sweet potato puffs, breaded cauliflower with cheese sauce, and cranberry dessertFriday, Nov. 11 – Sweet and sour shrimp, fried rice, broccoli, pumpkin earthquakeMonday, Nov. 14 – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country style green beans, caramel apple, cheesecake barWednesday, Nov. 16 – Apple butter pork chops, stuffing, roasted squash with craisins, snickerdoodle Krispy barFriday, Nov. 18 – Breaded fish fillet, macaroni & cheese, creamy coleslaw, cran raspberry crispMonday, Nov. 21 – Turkey A La king, biscuit, beets, caramel apple dessertWednesday, Nov. 22 – Open face hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, sweet potato crispMonday, Nov. 28 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed greens with dressing, garlic toast, Butterfinger dessertWednesday, Nov. 30 – Brisket sandwich, macaroni & cheese, creamy coleslaw, carrot cake bar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you