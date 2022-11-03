Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help other. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org.
We want you!
Volunteers are needed for Solon Senior Transport
We have a team of dedicated drivers who offer rides to people over 65, veterans, and disabled persons but need a few more people. Please call Cindy Jensen 319-360-3279 if you can help out.
Need a ride to a medical appointment or somewhere in town? We have volunteers . Give Cindy Jensen, transportation coordinator, a call to enroll and set up your rides at 219-360-3279.
Time to get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster
Contact your doctor or pharmacy to schedule a flu shot and/or Covid booster.
You can get them both at the same time if you prefer.
Note: the new Covid booster contains the original vaccine plus protection from the Omicron variant.
COVID-19 information
By Jennifer Miller, Johnson County Public Health, and Cathy Dolan
Vaccine: Four Covid-19 vaccines are approved for primary vaccine use in the US: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax
Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen), however the CDC recommends that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine only be considered in certain situations due to safety concerns.
Two COVID-19 vaccines are approved for booster use in the US:Pfizer-BioNTech. Moderna
Both of the boosters are bivalent. This means they contain the original booster as well as the new Omicron booster. The single (monovalent) booster is no longer available for anyone over the age of 12. People under the age of 18 will have fewer vaccines to choose from because some of these are not approved for children. Not all children are approved to get a booster.
Medicare open enrollment
You can enroll in Medicare health and drug plans from October 15 – December 7.
Get ready for Medicare’s open enrollment with these five tips:
Check your mail — You may get important notices from Medicare or Social Security. If you’re in a Medicare plan, you’ll get an Annual Notice of Changes (ANOC) telling you of any changes in coverage, costs, or service area. Note any 2023 changes to your health coverage or any extra help you may get to pay for prescription drugs.
Think about your Medicare coverage needs for 2023 — Carefully review your current Medicare coverage and note any upcoming changes to your costs or benefits. Decide if your current Medicare coverage will meet your needs for the year ahead. If you like your current coverage, and it’s still available for 2023, you don’t need to take any action to keep it.
Review your 2023 “Medicare & You” handbook — It has information about Medicare coverage and Medicare plans in your area. If you want to get your handbook electronically you can go paperless by logging into (or creating) your secure Medicare account.
Preview 2023 health and prescription drug plans – We make it easy to compare coverage options and shop for health plans. For a personalized search, log in or create an account (if you have a Medicare Number) to create or access a list of your drugs, compare your current Medicare plan to others, and see prices based on any help you get with drug costs.
For local assistance contact a Senior Health Insurance Health Information Program (SHIP) counselor Schedule a meeting by contacting the Iowa City Senior Center 319-356-5220 or Mercy Hospital (Iowa City) 319-339-3658.
Chair Yoga
Chair Yoga has been so popular! Both the Monday 12:30 and Wednesday 10:00 classes are well-attended! Come try it out, you will love it!
Note: There will be NO Coffee and Conversation or Chair Yoga Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Pickleball is in full “swing”
Want to learn or play in a low-key environment? Come play “Beginner Pickleball” on Sundays at the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center from 10:30 a.m. – noon. We’ll have experienced players there to teach the newcomers. Racquets and balls will be available to use in the gym.
Want to join Johnson County Pickleball Club? Contact Janet Luedtka 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com or Jill Weetman 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the FLC are $40/year ($20 for 2022) and donations are accepted. Pickleball is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – noon at the FLC.
Zumba
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun!
Note: NO Zumba on Nov. 24.
Community Center activities
Pickleball: Outdoor courts at SRNA can be used
Yoga: Tuesdays 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. $10 drop in or $48 for 6-week session, bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Solon Community Center
