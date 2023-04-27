DES MOINES — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing a funding opportunity for agreements that address Iowa-specific conservation issues. The proposal deadline is May 28, 2023.
Through the Iowa Partners for Conservation (IPC) Award, successful projects will address local natural resource issues, encourage collaboration, and develop state- and community-level conservation leadership.
The purpose of the IPC awards will be to leverage NRCS and partner resources on proposals that address the following strategic goals of the Iowa NRCS Strategic Plan:
• Result in Soil Health engagement in the agronomic community (private sector) with the help of conservation agronomists.
• Conduct on-site (field) practice certifications and follow-up with producers on conservation seeding establishment.
• Conduct inventory and quantify benefits of conservation practices.
Priority will be placed on projects that address Soil Health/Climate Smart Ag, Water Quality and Quantity, Habitat, Urban Agriculture, and Racial Equity. Projects will be executed through:
1. Providing high quality technical services that help our customers achieve their conservation goals.
2. Increasing adoption of conservation in Iowa.
In 2022, Iowa NRCS provided $406,200 through two IPC projects. This year, an estimated $5 million will be available for IPC agreements, as funding allows. Funding amounts can range from $75,000 to $2.2 million through 3- to 5-year agreements.
Proposals must be submitted electronically at www.grants.gov. (Refer to USDA-NRCS-IA-MULTI-23-NOFO0001242) by 10:59 p.m. CST on May 28, 2023.