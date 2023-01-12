Last year, a little over 6,200 Iowa taxpayers helped boost wildlife conservation with donations to the Fish and Wildlife Fund on their state tax form. This number was almost 1,000 less than donated on 2020 tax forms and represents about 0.4 percent of total taxpayers in Iowa.

However, the decline in donors signaled a decline in donations as well, which totaled a little under $150,000, a decrease of roughly $25,000 from 2020.

Recommended for you