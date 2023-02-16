The Linn County Democrats will be holding the 2023 Odd Year Iowa Democratic Party caucuses from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the following locations based on the new precincts and Iowa Senate Districts established in 2021.
Caucus Locations are:
Marion Public Library Marion SD37
Grant Wood AEA Building 4401 6th St SW Cedar Rapids SD39
Hiawatha Public Library Cedar Rapids SD40
Palo Community Center Palo SD42
Springville Public Library Springville SD42
There will be multiple precincts in each location within each Iowa Senate District.
Even though the Democratic National Committee has just approved a Presidential Preference Calander for 2024 that does not include Iowa in the top five states, Iowa Democrats will still be holding our party caucus. Iowa Democrats meet every year and will continue this party building exercise even while the IDP determines how Iowans will be expressing their 2924 Democratic Party Presidential selection process.
The Odd Year Caucuses are party building events that include our Democratic State Legislators and County office holders, party Leaders, and Grassroots Democrats in each State Senate District to get to know each other better. The agenda includes a status on what is & is not yet known about what 2024 caucuses & the party Presidential Preference process for the IDP & DNC.
Attendees will also hear Legislative Updates from their State Senator and/or State Reps.
In addition, there will be an opportunity to discuss issues important to Iowans, how we can advance them, and submit related platform resolutions.