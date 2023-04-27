Omission Apr 27, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A number of relay team particpants from Mount Vernon boys’ track squads were omitted from the April 20 issue of the Mount Vernon Lisbon Sun’s track agate, as well as some new school records.The sprint medley squad of Jackson Rhomberg, Colin Bentley, Brady Erickson and Jensen Meeker placed first with a time of 1:36.19, a new school record.The 4x200 meter relay squad of Jackson Rhomberg, Brady Erickson, Jensen Meeker and Caden Stimmel placed first with a time of 1:30.14. That was also a new school record.The 4x800 meter squad consisted of Dawson Scheil, Shelton Poteat, Seams O’Connor and Graham Vavricek placed third with a time of 8:49.21.The Shuttle hurdle relay squad of Ryne Moeller, Miles Francois, Jackson Hird and Kayden Fox placed fourth with a time of 1:06.98.The distance medley relay squad of Gabe Fairchild, Henry Ryan, Evan Brase and Jacskon Jaspers finished fourth with a time of 3:59.68.The 4x100 meter relay squad of Jase Jaspers, Jackson Hird, Bryce Hepker and Colin Bentley placed eighth with a time of 46.48.The 4x400 meter relay squad of Caden Stimmel, Zach Fall, Brady Erickson and Jensen Meeker placed first with a time of 3:22.96. That time qualified the squad for consideration at the Drake Relays.The Sun apologizes for the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you