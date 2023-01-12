SOLON — They sat in a silent gym, family and friends in the bleachers behind them. At the signal they arose, picked their bow from a rack and took a position along a blue line with a quiver of arrows at their side and a target ten or 15 meters downrange. Another signal, and they launched 15 arrows apiece before returning to their seats, again in silence.

Such was the Solon Archery Team’s tournament Saturday, Jan. 7 in the main gym at the high school.

Recommended for you