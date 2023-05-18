The recliner was made for six-foot men, not five-foot women, and the mattress on the bed seemed to want to be a hammock that immobilized its occupant in sleep and was impossible to climb out of without help. Improvised pads of folded blankets and towels improved the chair, except that nothing could be done to make the too-high arm rests comfortable. How was I to get the rest needed to recover from a heart blockage and emplacement of a pacemaker?

I have been in and out of hospitals and nursing homes more times than I care to remember, and while I appreciate the care, I find some things to be sadly lacking. People in need of rehabilitation following surgery or injury, and the elderly, don’t need a diet that consists mainly of carbohydrates. Yet, I found most of the meals made up of starchy foods such as potatoes, breads and pasta. Servings of meat, in many instances, amounted to one ounce or less. Vegetables seemed to be predominately cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower or beans – which all cause gassy discomfort for people with limited physical activity.

