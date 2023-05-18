Front page
Buy Now

Read and Enjoy: The Book of Mount Vernon is a unique 32-page full color book which features a wide variety of topics and photographs as seen through the eyes of fourth grade students.

 --Photos by Bob Campagna

What you will discover in the new publication Read and Enjoy: The Book of Mount Vernon is a present-day observation of our town.

Perhaps it’s our community’s first ever book of its kind.

Recommended for you