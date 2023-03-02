The Palisades Road repaving project will move forward this spring, despite being over the engineer’s original estimated bids.

L.L. Pelling was the only bidder for the resurfacing contract, with an estimated cost of $386,769. That was more than $90,000 over the engineer’s original estimate of $290,000.

Palisades repave
Buy Now

A repavement project is moving forward for Palisades Road from the high school entrance to Business 30, which will smooth out some of the potholes seen here. The bids for the project were higeher than engineer’s estimate, but council moved forward with the project for this spring and summer.

Recommended for you