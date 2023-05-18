JOHNSTON — The ranks of Iowa households unable to afford the basics grew by more than 20,000 during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a total of 459,444 households or 36% struggling to afford the basics by 2021, according to a new report from United Ways of Iowa, its research partner United For ALICE, and state partner, GreenState Foundation.

That calculation includes the 144,427 households in poverty as well as another 315,017 families defined as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), earning above the Federal Poverty Level but less than what’s needed to survive in the modern economy. ALICE families have been overlooked and undercounted by traditional poverty measures. ALICE is the nation’s child care workers, home health aides and cashiers heralded during the pandemic — those working low-wage jobs, with little or no savings and one emergency from poverty.

