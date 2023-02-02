Nora Dibble

SOLON — A Solon High School senior has a soft spot in her heart for the Iowa City Animal Shelter and has taken on a project to give them a little support. Nora Dibble is the senior and she adopted her best furry friend, Rupert, from them three years ago. Now, as a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Nora is doing a pet supply drive for her community service project.

NHS members are selected by a five-member faculty council appointed by the school principal. The NHS has five “Pillars of Membership” students must meet to become candidates for induction – Scholarship (a cumulative grade point average (GPA) requirement), Leadership experience, Character, and Service.

