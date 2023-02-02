SOLON — A Solon High School senior has a soft spot in her heart for the Iowa City Animal Shelter and has taken on a project to give them a little support. Nora Dibble is the senior and she adopted her best furry friend, Rupert, from them three years ago. Now, as a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Nora is doing a pet supply drive for her community service project.
NHS members are selected by a five-member faculty council appointed by the school principal. The NHS has five “Pillars of Membership” students must meet to become candidates for induction – Scholarship (a cumulative grade point average (GPA) requirement), Leadership experience, Character, and Service.
“He (Rupert) is a huge blessing in my life,” said Nora. “I am hoping to benefit the shelter and the animals there so they can get the best care they need to be adopted by loving families.”
Items to donate – Blankets, dog toys, small cat toys, plastic combs, paper towels, wash cloths, towels, bleach, Dawn dish soap, and gift cards (Petco, Visa/Mastercard, PetSmart). Checks, made out to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, are also welcome.
Items that cannot be donated – Animal crates, cages, or dog houses.
The drive started Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will run until Tuesday, Feb. 28 with The Eat Shop and Lakeview Elementary School serving as drop-off sites.
The Iowa City Animal Shelter is located at 3910 Napoleon Lane in Iowa City and is open Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., and is closed Sunday and holidays. For more information on adoption and the shelter in general go to https://icanimalcenter.org.