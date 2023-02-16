Police Log Feb 6 through Feb. 12 Feb 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 6 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, LisbonFeb. 6 – Welfare check, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonFeb. 6 – Car unlock, 800 blk 10th Ave SW, Mount VernonFeb. 7 – Disturbance, 500 blk W. Market St, LisbonFeb. 7 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 30, Linn CoFeb. 8 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 8 – Theft, 900 blk Commercial St, LisbonFeb. 8 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonFeb. 8 – Accident, 700 blk First Ave SW, Mount VernonFeb. 9 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 30, Cedar CoFeb. 9 – Animal control, 500 blk N. Washington St, LisbonFeb. 9 – Car unlock, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 10 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St SE, Mount VernonFeb. 10 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk School St, LisbonFeb. 10 – Medical, 300 blk Novak Rd, LisbonFeb. 11 – Medical, 300 blk E. South St, LisbonFeb. 11 – Suspicious vehicle, N. Jackson St, LisbonFeb. 11 – Citizen assist, W. Main St, LisbonFeb. 12 – Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonFeb. 12 – Medical, 600 blk W. Main St, LisbonFeb. 12 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonFeb. 12 – Motorist assist, Cemetery Rd, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you