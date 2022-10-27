Police log for Oct. 17 through Oct. 23 Oct 27, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 17 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, LisbonOct. 17 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave SE, Mount VernonOct. 17 – Harassment, 300 blk S. Washington St, LisbonOct. 17 – Citizen assist, 300 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 18 – Agency assist – juvenile issue, Linn CoOct. 19 – Medical, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonOct. 19 – Medical, 500 blk E. South St, LisbonOct. 19 – Dog bite, 100 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonOct. 19 – Alarm, 100 blk N. Washington St, LisbonOct. 20 – Welfare check, 200 blk business 30, Mount VernonOct. 21 – Accident, 600 blk Second Ave SW, Mount VernonOct. 21 – Juvenile issue, 800 blk Eighth Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 21 – Medical, 100 blk W. School St, LisbonOct. 22 – Agency assist- alarm, Cedar CoOct. 23 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 23 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 23 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you