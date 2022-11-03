Police log for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 Nov 3, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 10/24 – Medical, 400 blk W. Main St, Lisbon10/24 – Medical, 100 blk Fairway Dr, Lisbon10/24 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon10/24 – Suspicious activity, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount Vernon10/25 – Alarm, 900 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount Vernon10/25 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon10/26 – Alarm, 100 blk First St NE, Mount Vernon10/26 – Civil issue, 200 blk E. Market St, Lisbon10/26 – Medical, 300 blk Wolfe Lane, Mount Vernon10/26 – Suspicious person, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount Vernon10/26 – Parking issue, 400 blk N. Jackson St, Lisbon10/26 – Juvenile issue, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon10/27 – Harassment, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon10/27 – Alarm, 100 blk E business 30, Lisbon10/27 – Animal control, 300 blk N. Monroe St, Lisbon10/27 – Fraud, 400 blk 8th St NW, Mount Vernon10/27 – Agency assist – found property, Jones Co10/27 – Civil issue, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon10/27 – Animal control, 100 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon10/28 – Medical, 200 blk First St NW, Mount Vernon10/28 – Medical, 300 blk N. Jackson St, Lisbon10/28 – Animal control, 300 blk N. Monroe St, Lisbon10/28 – Medical, 100 blk Candlestick Dr NE, Mount Vernon10/28 – Disturbance, 100 blk First St NW, Mount Vernon10/29 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, Lisbon10/30 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St, Lisbon10/30 – Disturbance, 100 blk First St NW, Mount Vernon10/30 – Trespassing, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon10/30 – Agency assist – possession of a controlled substance, Linn Co10/30 – Warrant, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon10/30 – Agency assist – alarm, Linn Co Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you