Police log Jan 30 through Feb. 5 Feb 9, 2023 Jan. 30 – Harassment, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonJan. 31 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 31 – Medical, 200 blk business 30, Mount VernonJan. 31 – Citizen assist, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonJan. 31 – Agency assist- suspicious vehicle, Linn CoFeb. 1 – Motorist assist, 300 blk business 30, Mount VernonFeb. 1 – Animal control, 400 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonFeb. 1 – Welfare check, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonFeb. 1 – Medical, 300 blk Hwy 1, Mount VernonFeb. 1 – Welfare check, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonFeb. 1 – Theft, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 1 – Animal control, 400 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonFeb. 2 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk School St, LisbonFeb. 2 – Medical, 1500 blk Bryant Rd, Mount VernonFeb. 2 – Warrant, 600 blk N. Washington St, LisbonFeb. 2 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 3 – Agency assist- welfare check, Cedar CoFeb. 3 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk E. Market St, LisbonFeb. 4 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 5 – Animal control, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonFeb. 5 – Medical, 300 blk 12th Ave SW, Mount Vernon