The City of Mount Vernon and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced that Community Cleanup Day, also known as Polish It!, will take place rain or shine on Saturday, April 29.

Those interested in participating in the Mount Vernon Cleanup Day are asked to report to Mount Vernon City Hall, 213 First St. NW, Mount Vernon, on Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m. The event will continue until all projects are finished (usually just after noon).

