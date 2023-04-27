The City of Mount Vernon and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced that Community Cleanup Day, also known as Polish It!, will take place rain or shine on Saturday, April 29.
Those interested in participating in the Mount Vernon Cleanup Day are asked to report to Mount Vernon City Hall, 213 First St. NW, Mount Vernon, on Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m. The event will continue until all projects are finished (usually just after noon).
More than 80 volunteers are needed to sweep, shovel, pick up, rake or otherwise polish the 12-block area up and down First Street Mount Vernon, as well as parks and other areas. The community has been divided into several “zones,” with each zone assigned a “zone captain” to manage volunteer time and duties.
The CDG is working very closely with the City of Mount Vernon to create simple, clean-up projects throughout the City that can be managed by all ages of volunteers. All volunteers are asked to sign up through the “Volunteer icon”Make a Difference Here” button on the Main page of www.visitmvl.com, and/or, check-in at Mount Vernon City Hall at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
“This event is always scheduled to take place one week before Chalk the Walk, the official start of festival Season,” said Joe Jennison, Director of Main Street and Marketing for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG). “As you know, Mount Vernon expects thousands of visitors this summer at our festivals and events, and Cleanup Day is our chance to get our public areas ready for company. Please join us and help us make our downtown sparkle.”
The CDG will have rakes, shovels, brooms and garbage bags available, but everyone is encouraged to bring yard tools from home marked very clearly with their name or initials. Questions can be directed to Joe Jennison at director@visitmvl.com