In the spring of 2017, I left my job as a teacher and induction coach in the public school system and interviewed at Indian Creek Nature Center for the open director of education position. I was scared. This would be my first “real job” outside of public education. I’ve shared this before: during one of my interviews I was asked about my dream — the professional dream I had in my heart which, if given the chance, I would breathe life into.

Kelli Kennon-Lane
Kelli Kennon-Lane helped start the Creekside Forest School at Indian Creek Nature Center.

I said I would start a school.

