In the spring of 2017, I left my job as a teacher and induction coach in the public school system and interviewed at Indian Creek Nature Center for the open director of education position. I was scared. This would be my first “real job” outside of public education. I’ve shared this before: during one of my interviews I was asked about my dream — the professional dream I had in my heart which, if given the chance, I would breathe life into.
I said I would start a school.
To make a long story very short, my colleagues at the Nature Center, our Board of Directors, and several supporting organizations came together to launch Creekside Forest School at Indian Creek Nature Center in 2021.
Creekside Forest School is a nature-based, independent preschool program that follows a set of unique guiding principles: Children are outdoors 70%+ of the time learning in the context of nature; nature is the core of the curriculum which is based on children’s interests and rooted in the seasonal happenings of the natural world; and all children are prepared for the next step in their educational journey. Our approach is different, yet valid because research shows that children reap incredible benefits from learning, exploring, and playing outdoors in all weather.
We knew the model would interest families looking for an alternative to early childhood education, but did not anticipate a flooding of inquiries about our program, applications for enrollment in the triple digits within months, an extensive waitlist, and speaking with individuals and corporations about supporting Creekside Forest School in ways other than enrollment. In our first two years we’ve addressed barriers to attendance by developing equity-based enrollment targets, creating a gear library that outfits each child head to toe in quality rain and snow gear at absolutely no cost, and putting an all-electric school bus on order so we can soon offer transportation, to name a few.
It is our duty to offer an alternative model of early childhood education. We are here to literally be the change we want to see in teaching and learning at preschools around our state.