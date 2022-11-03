SOLON — For several months now a small group of interested citizens has discussed the need for, and the possibility of, a new community center in Solon. While the group typically meets on Friday mornings, Tuesday, October 25 an evening meeting was held at the library drawing 35 participants.
It was noted in 1987 and 2015 the City had discussed such a facility even going so far as to include a dedicated community center in the 2015 Comprehensive Plan.
“This is something the citizens have been wanting,” said Jill Kaduce Weetman, volunteer director with Solon Senior Support, and an organizer of the group. However, she added it was “understandable” a recreational facility hasn’t always been a high-priority as residential growth has diverted attention and resources for infrastructure improvements such as the proposed new water treatment facility. However, with deficiencies in the current Community Center, which is located in the former Solon Middle School and still owned by the school district; organizers say the time has come for a serious discussion about a new facility.
A draft survey was distributed as a catalyst for conversation about what the people would want to see in a new community center. While initial conversations focused on the need for a senior citizens’ center, it quickly became apparent it would need to be an “all-encompassing” facility with amenities and programming for all age groups. It was also noted the 2015 Comp. Plan described a facility modeled after North Liberty’s community center, which includes the library, gymnasiums, indoor and outdoor pools, a walking/jogging track, exercise rooms, and a number of meeting rooms, which can be adjusted to accommodate various sized groups.
Sandy Hansen, with Solon Senior Advocates said she has been told numerous times, “If you’re over 18 there’s nothing to do in this town,” a nod to the many youth recreational programs, and of course the emphasis on high school sports in Solon. Both the Advocates and Senior Support work to bring in programming to keep seniors active, and the Parks and Recreation Dept. also offers programming across the age spectrum, however limited availability of space, due to needs of the school district, in the current facility hinders what can be offered, and when.
It was also pointed out the day may come when the school district needs to tear down the aging structure in order to clear the land for a news school building as enrollment continues to increase in response to the many new housing developments. The district has expressed a desire for a “campus” setting with the district’s buildings located close to each other.
The question of how to finance a new facility was also discussed with a palpable desire to avoid increasing the tax levy noted. Attendees were also reminded the district intends to pursue a bond referendum in March. However, Superintendent Davis Eidahl has stated publicly the district would be able to sell bonds for various improvement and expansion projects without raising the district’s debt service levy.
Phil Hemmingway, one of two Republican candidates for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, was in attendance. Hemmingway has previously served on the Iowa City Community School District’s Board of Education and suggested the group pursue a partnership with the school district for a new facility and said the County has received ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Hemmingway noted a new event center for the Johnson County Fairgrounds was to be funded through ARPA dollars as an example.
It was determined more research needs to be done before any entity or potential donor could be approached for funds with a plan to meet with representatives from North Liberty and Lone Tree to see how their facilities came to be, what worked, what maybe hasn’t worked so well, and what if anything they would have done differently. Lone Tree’s community center, it was noted, is a joint effort with the Lone Tree Community School District. It was also reiterated a new facility would not be “just” a recreational center, but a true “community” center.
The group will meet again Friday, Nov. 4 at the Solon Public Library.