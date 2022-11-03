SOLON — For several months now a small group of interested citizens has discussed the need for, and the possibility of, a new community center in Solon. While the group typically meets on Friday mornings, Tuesday, October 25 an evening meeting was held at the library drawing 35 participants.

It was noted in 1987 and 2015 the City had discussed such a facility even going so far as to include a dedicated community center in the 2015 Comprehensive Plan.

